Apple-Books_Top-10

Apple Book charts for week ending March 3rd, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben – 9781538748169 – (Grand Central Publishing)
2. Hit List by Stuart Woods – 9780593083246 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)
6. End of Days by Lindsay Harrison & Sylvia Browne – 9781440631412 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Smoke Bitten by Patricia Briggs – 9780440001560 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Tell Me A Secret by Samantha Hayes – 9781786814197 – (Bookouture)
10. A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs – 9781982138905 – (Scribner)
