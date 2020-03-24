Apple-Books_Top-10

The Associated Press

1. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben – 9781538748169 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Hit List by Stuart Woods – 9780593083246 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)

6. End of Days by Lindsay Harrison & Sylvia Browne – 9781440631412 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Smoke Bitten by Patricia Briggs – 9780440001560 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tell Me A Secret by Samantha Hayes – 9781786814197 – (Bookouture)

10. A Conspiracy of Bones by Kathy Reichs – 9781982138905 – (Scribner)

