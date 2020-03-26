Alex Trebek reciting Lizzo is 100% what we needed right now

We didn’t need a DNA test to know we 100% needed this moment. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek recited a Lizzo…

We didn’t need a DNA test to know we 100% needed this moment.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek recited a Lizzo lyric as a clue to a question on the episode that aired Thursday night. And while his rendition was far from musical, it was still music to our ears.

A contestant picked the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000. Up came the clue: “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

Another contestant answered correctly with “Who is Lizzo?”, to which Trebek deadpanned, “Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah.” And the audience laughed.

They were, of course, the lyrics to Lizzo’s Grammy-winning song, “Truth Hurts.”

Having a beloved game show host recite lyrics from the singer who makes us feel body-positive — and fully aware of the humor while doing it — is the perfect kind of feel-good moment these days.

It’s not the first time Lizzo has been featured on the show, either. After she was the answer to a question last October, she celebrated on Instagram.

“I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK,” she wrote.

So to quote from another Lizzo song, “Baby how you feelin’?”

We’re feeling a lot better now. Thank you, Alex Trebek.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.