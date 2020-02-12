Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcome new baby girl

Third time and they are definitely charmed. County singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins announced on Tuesday the birth…

Third time and they are definitely charmed.

County singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins announced on Tuesday the birth of their third daughter on social media.

The baby, Lennon Love Akins, is “9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes,” according to the caption on a series of photos posted on Lauren Akins’ verified Instagram account

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” she wrote.

Her husband posted about the birth on his Instagram account.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth,” Rhett wrote. “Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

The couple married in October 2012.

They adopted daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in 2017, months before Akins gave birth to their other daughter, Ada James.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.