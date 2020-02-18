The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 16th
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Frozen II
2. Parasite
3. Ford v Ferrari
4. Joker
5. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
6. Knives Out
7. Zombieland: Double Tap
8. Jojo Rabbit
9. Terminator: Dark Fate
10. Judy
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Force Majeure
2. Snowpiercer
3. Call Me By Your Name
4. The Lighthouse (2019)
5. Waves
6. I See You
7. After Midnight
8. General Magic
9. The Farewell
10. Come to Daddy
