Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

February 18, 2020, 12:46 PM

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for February 16th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Frozen II

2. Parasite

3. Ford v Ferrari

4. Joker

5. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

6. Knives Out

7. Zombieland: Double Tap

8. Jojo Rabbit

9. Terminator: Dark Fate

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Force Majeure

2. Snowpiercer

3. Call Me By Your Name

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

5. Waves

6. I See You

7. After Midnight

8. General Magic

9. The Farewell

10. Come to Daddy

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Movie News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up