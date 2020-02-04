The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Ford v Ferrari 2. Terminator: Dark Fate 3. Parasite 4. Joker 5. Harriet 6. Once…

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Ford v Ferrari

2. Terminator: Dark Fate

3. Parasite

4. Joker

5. Harriet

6. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

7. Zombieland: Double Tap

8. Gemini Man

9. The Farewell

10. Hustlers

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Farewell

2. Code 8

3. The Lighthouse (2019)

4. General Magic

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. David Crosby: Remember My Name

7. Toxic Beauty

8. Every Time I Die

9. John Henry

10. Fine Lines

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.