The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

Apple Book charts for week ending February 16, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Summer of ’79 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316541800 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Open Book by Jessica Simpson – 9780062899989 – (Dey Street Books)

3. The Bedroom Experiment by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

4. American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)

5. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah – 9781429938464 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. No, We Can’t Be Friends by Sophie Ranald – 9781838881351 – (Bookouture)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Golden in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250207210 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

10. Defiant Queen by Meghan March – 9781943796038 – (Meghan March LLC)

