‘The Masked Singer’ unmasks The Robot in the Season 3 premiere

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” kicked off after Super Bowl LIV, with a reveal already shocking viewers to the core.

One contestant, The Robot, dressed with giant red robot shoes, pulled off the head of his costume to reveal he was none other than Lil Wayne.

Judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy — along with guest panelist Jamie Foxx — were shocked after guessing it may be Flavor Flav, Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Floyd Mayweather, or Steve-O under the costume singing Lenny Kravitz’s hit, “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

But it was Wayne, who once unmasked, told the crowd he simply thought his kids would love it if he dressed up as a robot.

“This is the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” Thicke told the crowd.

Foxx added, “I named some white guy.”

Six stars in total took the stage to sing on Sunday’s premiere of the show. In addition to Wayne’s Robot, viewers saw various animals including The Turtle, The Llama, The White Tiger, The Kangaroo, and one Miss Monster.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.