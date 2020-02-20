SZA sounds done with video interviews and photo shoots

We may be seeing less of SZA from now on. The singer recently appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone…

We may be seeing less of SZA from now on.

The singer recently appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone for the “Women Shaping the Future” issue with fellow artists Normani and Megan Thee Stallion.

The trio look bossed up in all black with the headline “The Takeover” and “Music’s Next Superstars” in a photo which Megan Thee Stallion shared Wednesday on her verified Instagram account.

That same day SZA tweeted some thoughts about her future publicity.

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask,” she wrote.

She sent out another tweet lest that one be viewed as a diss of her fellow cover stars.

“S/o Normani and meg tho,” SZA tweeted. “My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS .”

She offered a bit of an explanation when her followers started questioning her decision.

“My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion,” she tweeted. “I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.