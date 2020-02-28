‘Love is Blind’ finale: Now we see

What a wild ride. The finale for the hit Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind” aired Thursday and now we’ve…

The finale for the hit Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind” aired Thursday and now we’ve got some answers.

Here’s how it ended up with the couples:

Cameron and Lauren

Wedding bells rang for this couple who actually tied the knot after finding love in the pod.

Damian and Giannina

While they had love for each other, there was not enough love, it seems.

The pair didn’t marry as Damian was convinced Giannina wasn’t ready.

Carlton and Diamond

Viewers know this was one of the messiest relationships on the show.

While the couple got engaged, things went down hill after Carlton revealed he’s dated men in the past and their relationships ended after a contentious confrontation.

Kenny and Kelly

All seemed well between the two, and unlike some of the other couples, there was no drama.

But in the end, Kelly decided her feelings for Kenny weren’t as intense as his and so they didn’t marry.

Barnett and Amber

Amber stirred lots of viewer chat with her $20,000 in credit card debt, Sephora shopping habit and desire to be a stay-at-home mom.

Barnett took her for better or for worse, and the pair married — something they hinted about on social media.

Mark and Jessica

Jessica fell for Mark, but in the end she proved to be too much of a “realist” to go through with the wedding.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.