Justin Bieber and Quavo from Migos do good with ‘Intentions’

Get ready to shed some tears, thanks to Justin Bieber.

The music superstar has dropped his new single “Intentions”along with a music video.

The song features rapper Quavo from Migos and is the latest off of Bieber’s forthcoming “Changes” album, which is scheduled to be released on February 14.

While the lyrics to “Intentions” mark it as a love song, Bieber uses it to show love for the Los Angeles-based charity Alexandria House, which offers housing for women and children transitioning out of shelters.

In the music video, Bieber and Quavo spotlight the stories of a struggling student, a foster care advocate and a poet inspired by her homelessness.

Things get pretty emotional, especially when the stars offer their assistance.

The music video is also used to announce the establishment of a $200,000 Intentions fund to aid Alexandria House in continuing its work.

