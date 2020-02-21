John Legend to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina

Musician John Legend will campaign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina next week, appearing in at least two events…

He is also expected to perform, according to a Warren aide.

Legend tweeted last month that he would be voting for Warren in the California Democratic primary. He also told “Vanity Fair” last fall that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were supportive of Warren because “she’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

It was unclear whether Teigen would also campaign alongside Legend next week.

Other celebrities who have endorsed Warren include Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye,” soccer star Megan Rapinoe, ice skater Adam Rippon and actress Ashley Judd.

Warren came in third place in Iowa, and finished in a disappointing fourth place in New Hampshire. Her allies hope that her strong debate performance Wednesday night in Las Vegas will give her a boost in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.