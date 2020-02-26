Harry Styles announces a 2-night ‘Harryween’ concert at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles has added two Halloween-themed shows to his “Love On Tour” concert dates. The singer announced that “Harryween” will…

Harry Styles has added two Halloween-themed shows to his “Love On Tour” concert dates.

The singer announced that “Harryween” will happen October 30 and 31 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, or MSG, and he wants fans to dress in costume.

Canadian country star Orville Peck will open for Styles on the new shows.

Harryween follows Styles’ three sold-out shows in July at MSG. Tickets for Harryween go on sale to the general public on March 6.

Styles also is set to release the music video for his new single, “Falling,” on Friday. He performed the song last week at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

His new album, “Fine Line,” is out now. In December, Billboard announced the debut “marks the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years.”

Styles is set to kick off a world tour in April, starting in the United Kingdom. The singer will perform across Europe and North America and land in South America in October. He is expected to announce dates for Asia and Australia soon.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.