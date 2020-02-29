The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Pete Buttigieg; Vice President Mike Pence.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sanders; Azar; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Biden; Pence.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Biden; Azar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.