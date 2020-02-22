WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clyburn; Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — O’Brien; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
“Fox News Sunday” — Short; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer
