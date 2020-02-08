The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Buttigieg, Sanders; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg, Sanders; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.