Fraley Film Guide 2020

4 STARS
”1917” – Sam Mendes salutes grandfather with WWI trench mission shot as one take
3 1/2 STARS
“Just Mercy” – Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx indict the death penalty in true story
“The Invisible Man” – Elisabeth Moss is gripping as woman tormented by invisible ex
3 STARS
“The Call of the Wild” – Harrison Ford teams with digital dog in Jack London adaptation
2 1/2 STARS
“Sonic the Hedgehog” – Jim Carrey steals the show in Sega flick not as bad as feared
“Dolittle” – Robert Downey Jr. oddly misplays the title character amid zany CGI animals
2 STARS
N/A
1 1/2 STARS
“Gretel & Hansel” – Leave breadcrumbs out of the theater in this bizarre Grimm stinker
Reviews from Past Years:
