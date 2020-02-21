Fraley Film Guide 2020

4 STARS ”1917” – Sam Mendes salutes grandfather with WWI trench mission shot as one take 3 1/2 STARS…

4 STARS

”1917” – Sam Mendes salutes grandfather with WWI trench mission shot as one take

3 1/2 STARS

“Just Mercy” – Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx indict the death penalty in true story

“The Invisible Man” – Elisabeth Moss is gripping as woman tormented by invisible ex

3 STARS

“The Call of the Wild” – Harrison Ford teams with digital dog in Jack London adaptation

2 1/2 STARS

“Sonic the Hedgehog” – Jim Carrey steals the show in Sega flick not as bad as feared

“Dolittle” – Robert Downey Jr. oddly misplays the title character amid zany CGI animals

2 STARS

N/A

1 1/2 STARS

“Gretel & Hansel” – Leave breadcrumbs out of the theater in this bizarre Grimm stinker

Reviews from Past Years:

2019 MOVIE GUIDE

2018 MOVIE GUIDE

2017 MOVIE GUIDE

2016 MOVIE GUIDE

2015 MOVIE GUIDE

2014 MOVIE GUIDE

2013 MOVIE GUIDE

2012 MOVIE GUIDE

2011 MOVIE GUIDE

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.