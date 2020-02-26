BTS jams out in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ debut

BTS totally rocked Tuesday night’s episode of of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.” The K-pop stars sang some of their own…

BTS totally rocked Tuesday night’s episode of of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

The K-pop stars sang some of their own hits like “Mic Drop” and their latest single “Black Swan.”

But they also hit every note of Post Malone’s “Circles” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”

This isn’t the first time the group has appeared on Corden’s late night show. They debuted “Black Swan” just last month on his stage.

It’s a wonder they have time to even have a jam session with the host considering they are preparing for a world tour that kicks off in Seoul on April 11 then heads to North America, Japan and Europe. They also just released their album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The members of BTS, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, became the first traditional group since the Beatles to score three Billboard No. 1 albums in less than a year. Between June 2018 and April 2019, the band had three No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

BTS achieved mainstream success in 2018 with two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart: “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear.” The group appeared at last weekend’s Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X to perform a remix of “Old Town Road.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.