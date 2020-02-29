Bad Bunny drops new album, ‘YHLQMDLG’

Bad Bunny does whatever he wants. And his latest album, which dropped Saturday at midnight, is a testament to that.…

Bad Bunny does whatever he wants. And his latest album, which dropped Saturday at midnight, is a testament to that.

Called “YHLQMDLG,” the album’s title stands for “Yo hago lo que me da la gana.”

Translation? “I do whatever I want.”

Of course, maybe fans already knew that. From redefining men’s fashion to his outspokenness around Puerto Rican politics, this icon of Latin trap music has always stayed true to himself.

“My job is what I’m passionate about. I simply do what fulfills me,” Bad Bunny told “Entertainment Tonight,” ahead of the album drop. “I try to please people. I try to please myself.”

Bad Bunny released the cover art and track list for his new album on Friday. With 20 songs, the album features additions from fellow Puerto Ricans like Daddy Yankee, Yaviah and Ñengo Flow.

Bad Bunny has been on the rise since 2018, and he’s been busy. After he dropped his debut album “X 100pre,” which won best urban music album at the Latin Grammy Awards, he released an album with J Balvin the very next year.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.