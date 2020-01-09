Home » Entertainment News » Three finalists announced Thursday…

Three finalists announced Thursday for $20,000 Story Prize

The Associated Press

January 9, 2020, 10:57 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Short-story collections by Zadie Smith, Edwidge Danticat and Kali Fajardo-Anstine are finalists for the Story Prize, a $20,000 award for outstanding short fiction.

Story Prize officials announced the nominees Thursday. Danticat, who in 2005 was the inaugural Story Prize winner for “The Dew Breaker,” was cited Thursday for “Everything Inside,” Smith for “Grand Union” and Fajardo-Anstine for “Sabrina & Corina.”

The winner will be announced Feb. 26. Previous winners besides Danticat include Lauren Groff, George Saunders and Anthony Doerr.

