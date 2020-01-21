The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Joker 2. Terminator: Dark Fate 3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood 4. Maleficent: Mistress of…

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Joker

2. Terminator: Dark Fate

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

5. Parasite

6. Gemini Man

7. Freaks

8. Hustlers

9. Ad Astra

10. Judy

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Freaks

2. The Lighthouse (2019)

3. The Farewell

4. Code 8

5. Midsommar

6. General Magic

7. Call Me By Your Name

8. Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

9. Them That Follow

10. FAT: A Documentary

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.