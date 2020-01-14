The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store The Associated Press

iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Joker 2. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood 3. Hustlers 4. Ad Astra 5. The Peanut…

iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Joker 2. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood 3. Hustlers 4. Ad Astra 5. The Peanut Butter Falcon 6. Gladiator (Extended Cut) 7. Judy 8. The Lighthouse (2019) 9. Downton Abbey 10. The Farewell iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent: 1. The Lighthouse (2019) 2. The Farewell 3. Code 8 4. Maiden 5. Official Secrets 6. General Magic 7. Midsommar 8. Darkest Hour 9. Her (2013) 10. Sugar Mountain Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.