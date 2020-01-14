The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

The Associated Press

Below find our Apple Books US bestseller list for week ending 01/12/20.

1. Hunter Killer by Brad Taylor – 9780062886040 – (William Morrow)

2. Treason by Stuart Woods – 9780593083215 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Moral Compass by Danielle Steel – 9780399179549 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Come Back for Me by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834458 – (BAAE Inc.)

5. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

6. The Wives by Tarryn Fisher – 9781488054358 – (Graydon House Books)

7. Lover by Penelope Sky – 9781393546030 – (Penelope Sky)

8. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano – 9781984854797 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero – 9780762448319 – (Running Press)

