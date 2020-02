The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Publisher of novel ‘American Dirt’ cancels remainder of author Jeanine Cummins’ tour, citing security concerns.

NEW YORK (AP) — Publisher of novel ‘American Dirt’ cancels remainder of author Jeanine Cummins’ tour, citing security concerns.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.