Lena Waithe and wife Alana Mayo split two months after marriage announcement

Two months after revealing they secretly married, Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo have split.

E! first reported that the couple have called it quits.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a joint statement from their reps. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

A rep for Waithe confirmed to CNN that the E! report is accurate.

In November Waithe revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she and Mayo, who has served as the head of production and development at Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society, had secretly married.

“We didn’t make any announcements,” Waithe said at the time. “We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse.”

Waithe said getting married at the courthouse was Mayo’s idea “as all good things are.”

“And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,”” Waithe said. “And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.'”

Waithe is best known for her roles in the series “Master of None” and the film “Ready Player One” as well as being the creator of the Showtime series “The Chi” and writer of the film “Queen & Slim.”

In 2017, she became the first black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for writing “Master of None’s” “Thanksgiving” episode.

The longtime couple announced their engagement in 2017.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.