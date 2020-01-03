WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senate…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pompeo; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pompeo; Warren; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

