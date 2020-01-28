Apple-Books_Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Book charts for week ending January 19, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. A Very Stable Genius by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker – 9781984877505 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)

3. The Enemy by Lee Child – 9780440334989 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Inappropriate by Vi Keeland – 9781951045050 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

5. Profiles in Corruption by Peter Schweizer – 9780062897923 – (Harper)

6. No, We Can’t Be Friends by Sophie Ranald – 9781838881351 – (Bookouture)

7. Without Remorse by Tom Clancy – 9781101002315 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Forever Freed by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805303 – (Laurens Publishing)

10. Lost by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316493987 – (Little, Brown and Company)

