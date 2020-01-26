Adam Driver returns to ‘SNL’ as Kylo Ren to reprise his ‘Undercover Boss’ parody

Adam Driver is so funny that he can make a joke, tell the same one four years later … and…

Adam Driver is so funny that he can make a joke, tell the same one four years later … and still make you laugh.

When Driver hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2016, he made his first appearance as his villainous character Kylo Ren in a “Star Wars”/”Undercover Boss” crossover sketch. At the time, Driver’s character suited up as Matt, a radar technician at Starkiller Base.

On Saturday night, Ren returned to “Undercover Boss” in a special “Where are they now?” sequel.

“I’ll say it: I haven’t been the best boss lately,” Driver said while dressed in his Ren costume. “I’ve been a little distracted by some personal drama.”

What kind of drama?

Well, after his first time on the show, Ren “killed his father, cut his mentor in half, fired upon his mother’s spacecraft,” and became obsessed with finding a young Jedi named Rey.

So five years later, Ren went back undercover to get “back on track.” But this time, he went disguised as Randy, an entry-level intern.

Not a minute after introducing himself, Ren jokingly said “OK boomer” in an effort to fit in. But immediately after, he harassed a coworker for saying she didn’t care if Rey would take his hand if he offered it for a second time.

Things weren’t going entirely well, and when he was reprimanded for getting an admiral’s coffee order wrong, he blew his head off with a single look — also blowing his cover.

The rest of Ren’s internship was made up of breaking printers, struggling to wrangle droids, failing to get along with the Stormtroopers, and freaking out his coworkers.

While he did come extremely close to doing a good deed by giving a fellow intern a shot at becoming a fighter pilot, he killed her once she said she wanted to fly like Luke Skywalker — not him.

“I made four new friends and only killed one of them. I’d say that’s a pretty good start,” he said at the end of the sketch.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.