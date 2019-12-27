WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

The Associated Press

Best-Selling Books Week Ended December 21st

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey(Graphix)

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

8. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)

NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. “Guinness Book of World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)

3. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

4. “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz (Adams Media)

5. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing)

7. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

9. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why” by Amy Shields (National Geographic)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Best Friends” by Laurann Dohner (Laurann Dohner)

3. “A Minute to Midnight”by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Asking for a Friend” by Lauren Blakely (Little Dog)

5. “What Alice Forgot” by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. “The Likeness” by Tana French (Penguin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)

2. “The Color of Water 10th Anniversary Edition” by James McBride (Riverhead)

3. “Craig & Fred” by Craig Grossi (William Morrow)

4. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. “A Warning” by Anonymous (Twelve)

6. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

8. “The Battle for Christmas” by Stephen Nissenbaum (Vintage)

9. “The Oregon Trail” by Rinker Buck (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Unf(asterisk)ck Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper (Cantankerous Titles)

