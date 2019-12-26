USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

The Associated Press

1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

4. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

7. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

8. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

9. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

10. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

12. “Guinness World Records 2020” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

13. “Harry Potter ad the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

14. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

16. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

17. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

18. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

19. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)

20. “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook” by Dinah Bucholz (Adams Media)

21. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

22. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

23. “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” by America’s Test Kitchen (Sourcebooks Jabberwocky)

24. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

25. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

