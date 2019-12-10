The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 8, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Spectre Camera, Lux Optics LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Farming Simulator 20, GIANTS Software GmbH

9. iSchedule, HotSchedules

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

3. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

4. Off the Rails, 3D Kwalee

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Push’em all, Voodoo

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Notability ,Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Farming Simulator 20, GIANTS Software GmbH

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

3. Calculator., International Travel Weather Calculator

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Turbo Stars, SayGames LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Off the Rails 3D, Kwalee

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

