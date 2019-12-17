Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

December 17, 2019, 2:14 PM

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

2. Hustlers

3. It Chapter Two

4. Code 8

5. Elf (2003)

6. Angel Has Fallen

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8. Ad Astra

9. Midsommar

10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Code 8

2. Midsommar

3. Freaks

4. Official Secrets

5. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

6. The Farewell

7. I See You

8. In Fabric

9. After the Wedding

10. Arctic

