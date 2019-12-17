The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

The Associated Press

Apple Books US bestseller list for week ending 12/15/19.

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. House of Scarlett by Megan March – 9781943796410 – (Meghan March LLC)

2. Husband by Penelope Sky – 9781393371526 – (Penelope Sky)

3. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The Good Lair by Nicholas Searle – 9780062407511 – (Harper)

5. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780399593550 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Asking For A Friend by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Little Dog Press)

9. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett – 9780062963697 – (Harper)

10. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

