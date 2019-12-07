Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Denny Heck, D-Wash.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas..

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; national security adviser Robert O’Brien

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Meadows, Nadler; Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

