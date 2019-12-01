AP Top Entertainment News at 11:07 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Shelley Morrison, Rosario on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 83 ‘Frozen 2’ ices competition again with record Thanksgiving Daughter in…

Shelley Morrison, Rosario on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 83 ‘Frozen 2’ ices competition again with record Thanksgiving Daughter in admissions scandal returns to YouTube channel Irving Burgie, songwriter of calypso hit ‘Day-O,’ dies at 95 Conductor Mariss Jansons dies at 76; led top orchestras Gabrielle Union speaks out amid reports she’s off NBC show Latin star Ozuna says he worked hard to make ‘Nibiru’ great Brad Paisley happy to be butt of jokes in variety special Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Drake get in the spirit Disputing harassment claims, Domingo says he’s a gentleman Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.