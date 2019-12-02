AP Top Entertainment News at 9:47 p.m. EST

Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X named 1st Apple Music Award winners
NBC, union investigate ‘America’s Got Talent’ racism report
CBS moves ‘Evening News’ to Washington
Not just arabesques: Misty Copeland imparts her life lessons
Learn the secrets to a perfect dinner party from Questlove
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
Robert Massie, who popularized Russian history, dead at 90
Organization announces funding for 250 local journalists
Dictionary.com chooses `existential’ as word of the year
Report: Placido Domingo denies alleged casting power abuse
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.