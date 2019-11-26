The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

The Associated Press

Apple Book charts for week ending November 24, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. A Warning by Anonymous – 9781538718476 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Tom Clancy Code of Honor by Marc Cameron – 9780525541745 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Other Daughter by Shalini Boland – 9781786817211 – (Bookouture)

5. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black – 9780316310406 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich – 9780399180200 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell – 9781501190124 – (Atria Books)

