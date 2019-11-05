The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

The Associated Press

Apple Book charts for week ending November 3, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Ravenous by Helen Hardt – 9781642631371 – (Waterhouse Press)

3. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Plot Against the President by Lee Smith – 9781546085010 – (Center Street)

6. The Last Wife by Nicola Marsh – 9781838880514 – (Bookouture)

7. The Oysterville Sewing Circle by Susan Wiggs – 9780062425614 – (William Morrow)

8. The Deserter by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille – 9781501101779 – (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes – 9780399562501 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

