Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Drake get in the spirit

The Associated Press

November 29, 2019, 4:00 PM

At one time it was scents. Now it seems to be booze.

The number of celebrities who have branched out into endorsing — or even helping make — wine, whiskey, vodka and other spirits has exploded of late, from Nick Jonas’ tequila to Kate Hudson’s vodka to Dylan Sprouse’s mead.

Kate Hudson has a vodka, Darius Rucker has a whiskey, Ryan Reynolds has a gin and “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have an artisanal mezcal. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have kept their vineyard despite their divorce.

Musicians aren’t immune: Jay-Z is a partner with Bacardi on a cognac, Drake and Metallica have whiskeys, Snoop Dogg has a cachaca, and the duo behind Florida Georgie Line offer a smooth peach pecan whiskey.

