Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure Theater owners: ‘The Irishman’ ‘deserved better’ release Zac Posen, red…

Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure

Theater owners: ‘The Irishman’ ‘deserved better’ release

Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label

Sony sets ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel for 2022

Miranda Lambert is bold, funny and ready to rock again

A new hope for Star Wars on Disney Plus in ‘The Mandalorian’

Ellen Burstyn talks women in film, Pacino interview, #MeToo

Tony-nominated actress Ann Crumb dies from cancer at 69

Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

Loughlin, Giannulli to fight new charges in admissions case

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.