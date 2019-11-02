Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure
Theater owners: ‘The Irishman’ ‘deserved better’ release
Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label
Sony sets ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel for 2022
Miranda Lambert is bold, funny and ready to rock again
A new hope for Star Wars on Disney Plus in ‘The Mandalorian’
Ellen Burstyn talks women in film, Pacino interview, #MeToo
Tony-nominated actress Ann Crumb dies from cancer at 69
Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work
Loughlin, Giannulli to fight new charges in admissions case
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.