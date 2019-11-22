Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:34 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

Lily Tomlin is sorry she agreed to end ‘Grace and Frankie’

Impeachment story illustrates news industry changes

Scooter Braun breaks his silence on his Taylor Swift battle

Apple delays ‘The Banker’ theatrical release amid review

Roc Nation adds reggae star Buju Banton to its roster

Already a star in China, US fame comes to ‘Farewell’ actress

Review: Coldplay do a 180-degree turn from arena pop-rock

TV comedy greats take a bow, make ’em laugh at ceremony

Celebrities are deep into liquor, wine with their own brands

Pollstar says U2 top touring act over the last decade

