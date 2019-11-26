AP Top Entertainment News at 6:21 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Get in the holiday mood with Ne-Yo, Lea Michele and Chicago Hearings great for cable news, less so for broadcast…

Get in the holiday mood with Ne-Yo, Lea Michele and Chicago Hearings great for cable news, less so for broadcast O’Hurley relishes annual Thanksgiving dog show’s popularity Review: In ‘The Two Popes,’ a buddy movie in vestments Showtime to make documentary series on gossip Cindy Adams Nancy Grace joins Fox Nation streaming service Jason Aldean says owning his records was a priority to him Taylor Kitsch plays a bad guy with nuance and special skills Review: In ‘Knives Out,’ a whodunit for the Trump era AARP releases the names of its Movies for Grownups nominees Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.