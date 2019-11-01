Billy Porter, TLC, Ozuna set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work
Cynthia Erivo on becoming Harriet Tubman
Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars, has Oprah but no catalog
Early and pricey: Trump’s World Series ad an expensive pitch
Linda Hamilton makes return count in new ‘Terminator’ film
Another prominent news person defecting from Fox News
Tyler Perry’s new studio to host 2019 Miss Universe pageant
Freebies are the key hook in new ‘streaming wars’
Review: Jeff Lynne does it nearly all himself on new album
