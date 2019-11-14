AP Top Entertainment News at 11:56 p.m. EST

Rosalía marks historic night for women at Latin Grammys
Swift says AMAs performance in jeopardy over music dispute
The barrier-breaking ‘Atlantics’ heralds Mati Diop’s arrival
Review: An evolved iceman? Kristoff steps up in ‘Frozen 2’
Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe Awards ambassadors
Winners in key categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards
Nielsen says 13.8 million watched impeachment hearing
Mo’Nique sues Netflix for discrimination in show offer
Tense TV: CNN’s Blitzer asks Kellyanne Conway about husband
Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen relish roles in ‘The Good Liar’
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.