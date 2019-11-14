Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Rosalía marks historic night for women at Latin Grammys

Swift says AMAs performance in jeopardy over music dispute

The barrier-breaking ‘Atlantics’ heralds Mati Diop’s arrival

Review: An evolved iceman? Kristoff steps up in ‘Frozen 2’

Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe Awards ambassadors

Winners in key categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Nielsen says 13.8 million watched impeachment hearing

Mo’Nique sues Netflix for discrimination in show offer

Tense TV: CNN’s Blitzer asks Kellyanne Conway about husband

Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen relish roles in ‘The Good Liar’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up