AP Top Entertainment News at 9:34 p.m. EST

Prince Andrew’s troubles not over despite change in status
Producer, director Marks dies; helmed ‘Perry Mason’ episodes
Lily Tomlin is sorry she agreed to end ‘Grace and Frankie’
Cuba fashion show is small step for private enterprise
Impeachment story illustrates news industry changes
Scooter Braun breaks his silence on his Taylor Swift battle
Apple delays ‘The Banker’ theatrical release amid review
Roc Nation adds reggae star Buju Banton to its roster
Already a star in China, US fame comes to ‘Farewell’ actress
Iconic singer hopes to close financing gap for African women
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.