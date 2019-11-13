Maren Morris is set to have an epic night at the CMA Awards
MSNBC brings George Conway as analyst for Trump hearing
‘Sad day’ or ‘scam’? What to watch at impeachment hearing
Music becomes medicine as singer Joe Henry battles cancer
Domingo to sing at 100th anniversary Salzburg Festival
Review: Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy finds inspiration in Hawaii
New award to honor arts and activism named after Lena Horne
People magazine names John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive
Review: Elizabeth Banks takes a shot at ‘Charlie’s Angels’
In ‘The Report,’ setting the record on torture straight
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.