Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:29 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 12:00 AM

Review: In ‘Knives Out,’ a whodunit for the Trump era

‘Pioneer woman’ sticks to her groove with new cookbook

Gahan Wilson, darkly funny cartoonist, dies at 89

T.I. apologizes and says he was joking about ‘hymen’ comment

Gelb’s contract as Met Opera head extended through 2026-27

Justices reject call for new trial in ‘Serial’ podcast case

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum

NAACP Image Awards to be televised on BET for first time

Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree

Fiery theater critic John Simon has died at 94

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up