Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 4, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ is No. 1, but it’s no winner

Legendary Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 88

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ debut novel among Carnegie Medal finalists

Australian publisher appeals Rush’s defamation payout

Olivia Newton-John’s final ‘Grease’ ensemble fetches $405K

Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure

Rudy Boesch, early fan favorite on ‘Survivor,’ dies at 91

Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label

Theater owners: ‘The Irishman’ ‘deserved better’ release

Sony sets ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel for 2022

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up