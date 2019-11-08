Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:11 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

Vanna White hosts ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Sajak has surgery

Bale and Damon go into overdrive for ‘Ford v Ferrari’

ABC cancels ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ sets finale for February

Parolee is no hometown hero in TV comedy ‘Back to Life’

‘Jersey Shore’ star pleads not guilty to domestic violence

A$AP Rocky returns to Sweden months after assault conviction

French paper: French woman claims rape by Polanski in 1975

Broadcast, cable networks to televise impeachment hearings

Octavia Spencer to receive honor from Producers Guild

Press group: Hollywood libel lawsuit could set bad precedent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up