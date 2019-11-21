Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 9:27 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

From ‘Knives Out’ to Bond, Ana de Armas is on the rise

Dave East is in ‘Survival’ mode for debut album

‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘The Lighthouse’ top Spirit Awards nominations

Winfrey, Coates among speakers at tribute to Toni Morrison

Sibling rivalry, affection rule new season of ‘The Crown’

Ex-‘American Idol’ contestant gets nearly 4 years in prison

Coldplay decides not to tour for environmental reasons

First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

James Taylor audio memoir coming early next year

Trump awards medals to Jon Voight, Alison Krauss and others

