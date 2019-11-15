AP Top Entertainment News at 7:48 p.m. EST The Associated Press

And the Grammy nomination goes to… Ex-ambassador’s testimony shines light on conservative media Creator of Lizzo’s signature slogan could get…

And the Grammy nomination goes to… Ex-ambassador’s testimony shines light on conservative media Creator of Lizzo’s signature slogan could get a Grammy nod Media filters set current impeachment hearings apart Times, actors are changing as ‘The Crown’ enters 1960s, ’70s A fresh batch of producers selected for the 92nd Oscars Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group Noseda, in his prime, lifting National Symphony Orchestra AP PHOTOS: How ‘The Crown’ actors compare to real royals Kanye West wants to build amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.