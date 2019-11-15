AP Top Entertainment News at 7:48 p.m. EST

And the Grammy nomination goes to…
Ex-ambassador’s testimony shines light on conservative media
Creator of Lizzo’s signature slogan could get a Grammy nod
Media filters set current impeachment hearings apart
Times, actors are changing as ‘The Crown’ enters 1960s, ’70s
A fresh batch of producers selected for the 92nd Oscars
Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group
Noseda, in his prime, lifting National Symphony Orchestra
AP PHOTOS: How ‘The Crown’ actors compare to real royals
Kanye West wants to build amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.